Former rector arraigned over alleged fake Ph.D certificate

ICPC Operatives
ICPC Operatives (Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)

A former Rector of Igbajo Polytechnic, Osun State, Olaolu Olugbenga, has been arraigned at the Osun State High Court for allegedly forging a Ph.D. certificate.

He is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Mr Olugbenga is accused of forging a Ph.D. certificate which he claimed he obtained from the University of Ibadan. He had used the alleged forged certificate to gain employment into the polytechnic.

He is also accused of making a false statement to the ICPC.

“ICPC’s findings revealed that sometime in February 2003, the accused person presented to Igbajo Polytechnic a forged notification of result that showed the conferment of a Doctorate degree on him by the University of Ibadan,” the ICPC said in a statement Wednesday.

“His action was contrary to Section 25 (1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under Section 25 (1) (b) of the same Act. It was also contrary to Section 465 of the Criminal Code Act and punishable under Section 467 of the same Act.

“Part of the charge sheet read in court stated that during investigation by ICPC, the accused person knowingly made false statement that his Doctor of Philosophy Degree programme was completed in 2002 and he was given notification in 2003, thereby committing an offence that is contrary to Section 25 (1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under Section 25 (1) (b) of the same Act,” the statement said.

Mr Olugbenga pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted bail by Justice Wasiu Akanbi and asked to present sureties who must be civil servants of Grade Level 14 or above, working within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge also said the sureties should produce N5 million each in like sum and must be present during the next court sitting.

The case was adjourned to March 26.

