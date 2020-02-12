Osinbajo presides over FEC, members honour victims of Boko Haram attack, Koshoni

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over FEC where members honour victims of Boko Haram attack
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over FEC where members honour victims of Boko Haram attack

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Maiduguri, Borno State, to condole with people of the state over the killings of passengers in an attack coordinated by Boko Haram.

The insurgents carried out the attack at Auno village in Konduga Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

The president earlier returned from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 33rd Ordinary Session of Presidents and Governments of the African Union.

The FEC meeting was heralded by the National Anthem, the Christian and Muslim prayers.

Afterwards, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, with the permission of the vice president, called for a minute of silence in honour of those killed in the latest Boko Haram attack in Borno.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over FEC where members honour victims of Boko Haram attack
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over FEC where members honour victims of Boko Haram attack
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over FEC where members honour victims of Boko Haram attack

The minute silence was also observed in honour of late Patrick Koshoni, a former Chief of Naval Staff, who died on the January 25, aged 77, after a brief illness.

“Koshoni served in cabinet first as Minister of Health from January 19 to October 14, 1988; he later became the Minister of Transport and Aviation from 1984 to 1985 and later Minister of Labour and Productivity from September 1985 to October 1986.

“And thereafter, at the later part of his career, he became the Chief of Naval Staff from October 7, 1986 to December 29, 1989.

“So, he has served in three different capacities in the cabinet of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ Mr Mustapha said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.