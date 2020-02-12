Dangote remains Africa’s richest person

Related News

For the ninth time in a row, Nigerian businessman and CEO, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has topped the Forbes list for African billionaires.

The 62-year-old billionaire was recently named the world’s 23rd richest billionaire, jumping 20 spots on the scale from his previous 43rd position among the elite club of the world’s richest people.

Forbes said the list captures only eight African countries with billionaires; Egypt and South Africa have five billionaires each, followed by Nigeria with four and Morocco with two.

Maintaining the number one spot with a net worth of $10.1 billion, Mr Dangote who has vast investment interests in cement, sugar, flour and beverages edged Egyptian billionaire, Nassef Sawiris, whose net worth is pegged at $8 billion.

Mr Sawiris’ most valuable assets are in Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) one of the world’s largest nitrogen fertiliser producers, with plants in Texas and Iowa.

He also has stakes in cement giant, Lafarge Holcim, and Adidas, where he sits on the supervisory board.

Coming third on the list is Nigeria’s second richest man, Mike Adenuga, with a net worth of $7.7 billion.

Mr Adenuga has stakes in banking, oil production and telecom with the mobile phone network, Globacom – Nigeria’s third-largest operator.

Also tied with Mr Adenuga in the third place is South Africa’s Nicky Oppenheimer and his family with a net worth of $7.7 billion.

Mr Oppenheimer is the heir to his family’s fortune which , according to Forbes, occupies a controlling spot in the world’s diamond trade and owns at least 720 square miles of conservation land across South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Another South African billionaire and chairman, Compagnie Financiere Richemont, Johann Rupert, was number five on the list.

Mr Rupert has a net worth of $6.5 billion; his company is known for the brands, Cartier and Montblanc.

Algeria’s Issad Rebrab, the CEO, Cevital, with a net worth of $4.4 billion ranked sixth, followed by Mohamed Mansour of Egypt who has a net worth of $3.3 billion.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, a Nigerian, who has stakes in cement production and sugar refinery, was the eighth on the list, with a net worth of $3.1 billion.

Meanwhile, Naguib Sawiris joins his brother, Nassef, in the top 10 wealthiest Africans with a net worth of $3 billion.

On number 10 spot is Patrice Motsepe from South Africa, with a net worth of $2.6 billion.

See the full list below:

Aliko Dangote $10.1 billion

Nassef Sawiris $8 billion

Mike Adenuga $7.7 billion

(3) Nicky Oppenheimer $7.7 billion

Johann Rupert $6.5 billion

Issad Rebrab $4.4 billion

Mohamed Mansour $3.3 billion

Abdulsamad Rabiu $3.1 billion

Naguib Sawiris $3 billion

Patrice Motsepe $2.6 billion

Koos Bekker – $2.5 billion

Yasseen Mansour – $2.3 billion

Isabel dos Santos – $2.2 billion

Youssef Mansour – $1.9 billion

Aziz Akhannouch – $1.7 billion

Mohammed Dewji – $1.6 billion

Othman Benjelloun – $1.4 billion

Michiel Le Roux – $1.3 billion

Strive Masiyiwa – $1.1 billion

Folorunsho Alakija – $1 billion

Capping the list at number 20 spot is Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija who has a net worth of $1 billion.