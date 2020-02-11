Again, bush fire incident occurs in Nigerian airport

Related News

A bush fire incident has occurred at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

FAAN said that officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services were on ground and fire fighting was in progress.

However, PREMIUM TIMES understands that the incident did not affect flight operations.

FAAN in its statement noted that normal flight operations continues unhindered.

The authority appealed to host communities around airports “to please desist from burning bushes around the airports as this act is capable of jeopardizing safety of flight operations because of the prevailing weather condition in the country.”

Cases of Bush Burning

There have been incessant cases of bush burning in major Nigerian airports in recent time.

In January, a bush fire incident was reported around the RESA of 36L, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, who made the disclosure in a statement urged airlines operators and other airport users not to panic.

The Runway End Safety Area (RESA) refers to the surface surrounding the runway prepared or suitable for reducing the risk of damage to airplanes in the event of an undershoot, overshoot, or excursion from the runway.

Similarly, on January 5, FAAN announced the temporary closure of Port Harcourt International Airport runway following a bush fire incident near the area.

Mrs Yakubu explained that the temporary closure of the runway was a part of safety precautions.

“A joint team from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency is presently evaluating the situation. This is with a view to ensuring that the airside is cleared of smoke and restoration of normalcy at the airport,” she said.

On Tuesday, Mrs Yakubu assured that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security, and comfort of passengers and airport users.