Japan confers one of its highest honours on Udoma

Senator Udoma Udo Udoma
Former Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Udoma Udo Udoma [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

The Japanese government has conferred one of its highest national honours, the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” on the former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma.

The honour is one of the highest orders under the Order of the Rising Sun established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji. It was the first national decoration awarded by the Government of Japan.

An imperial decoration conferment ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, in Abuja, a statement by the former minister’s media consultant, Akpandem James, said on Tuesday.

“Senator Udoma Udo Udoma received The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, one of the highest orders awarded in the name of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, in recognition of his contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Nigeria,” Mr Akpandem said.

Mr Udoma, a lawyer and former senator, served as a minister between 2015 and 2019.

Mr Udoma became the first Nigerian to receive the Order of the Rising Sun award from the Government of Japan.

The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun. The order is awarded in the name of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

The Order of the Rising Sun comprises Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun; The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star; The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon; The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette; The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays; and The Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.