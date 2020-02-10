Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Moi’s state funeral in Nairobi

Vice President Yemi-Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Monday depart Abuja for Nairobi, Kenya, to represent Nigeria at the state funeral for former Kenyan President, Arap Moi.

Mr Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said the state funeral would come up on Tuesday.

Mr Moi, who died on February 4, aged 95, was the second and longest-serving President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

Mr Osinbajo will be joining other African Heads of State and world leaders expected at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

READ ALSO: What Osinbajo told Ganduje, Kano residents – Presidency

The vice president will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials and is expected back in Nigeria on Tuesday.

He will be honoured with a state funeral on February 11, the government said Thursday.

His body will be buried in his home area of Kabarak, 220km northwest of Nairobi.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.