Save me from committing murder, divorce-seeking man begs court

A 55-year-old businessman, Chike Eze, on Monday, asked a customary court in Igando, Lagos, to dissolve his marriage with his wife, Rachael, “to save him from committing murder’’.

The petitioner alleged that Rachael had become a thorn in his side for two years.

“She is pushing me to the wall. If I should retaliate, I will kill her.

“I don’t want to kill her so that I will not be charged to court for murder. The best option is for the court to end our marriage so that we can go our separate ways.

“She always hit me with dangerous weapons in which I sustain wounds.

“Rachael fights and rains curses on me every day. She once deflated my car tyres and tore my clothes to pieces on several occasions.

“The last time, she picked up a standing mirror and threw it at me.

”The mirror landed on me and caused severe injuries on my leg. I have several scars on my body as a result of her assault on me,’’ he said.

He presented pictures of the injuries and scars to the court as evidence.

He said that his wife goes out on different occasions without his consent and whenever he queried her, she would say that she owns her body and could do anything with it.

However, Rachael denied all the allegations.

She accused her husband of infidelity.

“My husband is having an affair with my friend. I begged him to end the relationship but he refused.

“My husband had two wives and children before he married me, it was the same beating that made the other wives to run for their lives.

”My husband is a drunk and whenever he drinks, he will vomit and urinate everywhere in the house,” she alleged.

Rachael urged the court not to end their marriage that she still loved her husband.

However, the court president, Adeniyi Koledoye, granted the prayer of the petitioner and dissolved the marriage.

Mr Koledoye held that since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court was left with no option other than to grant Mr Eze his prayer.

“The court, hereby, pronounces the marriage between Mr Chike and Rachael Eze dissolved and both henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go your separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour.

“The petitioner is to pay severance of N150,000 to his wife for her to move on with her life,” Mr Koledoye ruled.

(NAN)