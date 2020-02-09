Iyabo Ojo’s Instagram drama, Iyanya’s dilemma, other top entertainment stories this week

Related News

Iyabo Ojo’s Instagram drama

Days after Iyabo Ojo called out her colleague, Fathia Williams, on Instagram, she has returned to social media to set the record straight. In a recent Instagram post, Iyabo denied reports that they (she and Fathia) fought over a married man who is based in Turkey.

Iyabo had the corrective cosmetic surgery in Istanbul in 2018 which went awry and the actress reportedly fell into a coma, a source close to the actress told PREMIUM TIMES.

In 2018, Iyabo traveled to Turkey with Fathia who was invited to a birthday party in her honour in the country and shared fun moments from the trip with their fans.

This was why, when Fathia turned 51 on Wednesday, and Iyabo did not send any congratulatory message to her, their fans knew something had gone wrong. Instead, Iyabo hosted Fathia’s ex-husband, Saidi Balogun, to a party at her lounge on the same day. Fathia and Saidi are birthday mates.

Musician Iyanya Shuns Instagram

In the aftermath of the recent car theft allegations leveled against him by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), in Ikoyi, Lagos State, Iyanya, has deleted all the photos on his Instagram page.

The former Mavin artiste was on Tuesday taken to court and arraigned before Justice Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court.

The prosecution counsel, Chukwu Agwu, alleged that the singer committed the offence sometime in September 2018. The court heard that the defendant dishonestly converted to his use or of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV, marked MAVINIY.

Mr Agwu told the court that the said vehicle belongs to Iyanya’s former management company, The Temple Management Company Ltd. Iyanya confirmed his exit from the Don Jazzy-led Mavin Records during an interview with Beat FM in Lagos in February 2018.

His career has taken a nosedive ever since.

Yeni Kuti welcomes second grandchild

Yeni Kuti has welcomed a second grandchild. Her daughter, Rolari, who is Fela’s first grandchild, was delivered of her baby in the UK on Friday. The news of the arrival of the baby was announced on the official handle of the Afrikan Shrine.

Rolari, is a product of the short-lived union between Yeni and Femi Segun, the son of a famous writer, Mabel Segun. Femi died in a motorbike accident in Lekki, Lagos, on March 21, 2014. Rolari is married to Benedict Jacka, a famous British author, best known for his ‘Alex Verus’ series.

Sarkordie begs Yemi Alade to follow him on Twitter

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has begged Nigerian pop singer, Yemi Alade, to follow him on Twitter.

Yemi had previously accused Sarkodie of being ‘unprofessional’ after he failed to show up for the video shoot of single ‘Ego’ which they collaborated on.

At the time, Sarkodie declined to comment on the matter. He, however, appeared to apologise for his behaviour in a tweet on Thursday. Yemi Alade is yet to respond to his request.

Actor Damola Olatunji clashes with police on movie set

Nollywood actor, Damola Olatunji, said he was harassed by policemen, while on the set of his new movie, ‘Adajo Agba’, at Berger, Lagos.

The actor posted a video of the incident on Instagram on Thursday showing him and some unidentified persons, arguing with the officers who demanded their work permits.

He also accused the policemen of demanding a bribe from them.

Yul Edochie condemns sex-for-movie roles in Nollywood

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has condemned the practice of sex-for-movie roles in his industry.

The movie star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday when he insisted that any man who demanded sex from a woman before letting her feature in any movie will face the repercussions in the future.

He also revealed that a number of his colleagues in Nollywood have suffered a not too good fate because of doing that. “I condemn sex-for-roles completely. “If you promise a girl a job in exchange for sex, once she gives in, make sure you do not fail her. If she swears for you, your own don finish. This matter has wrecked many men, especially those in Nollywood practitioners,” he tweeted.

Terry G says he is “Jesus of Nigerian Music”

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyim popularly known as Terry G, on Tuesday, described himself as the “Jesus” of Nigerian music. According to him, he set the pace for the present trend of his kind of music in the Nigerian music industry.

Terry G said this during an interview with Channels TV in Lagos.

He described many Nigerians as hypocrites, adding that in recent times, they have embraced and supported most of the things he was criticised for doing as a musician in the past.

“I’m the Jesus of Nigerian music, I’m not the Christ. The Christ is the saviour, Jesus is a name, and for the fact that Jesus is the most popular name that died for us and sacrificed for us.

“It took me a while to take this risk that a lot of persons discriminated against me for and now, they see people smoking, doing stuff and nobody is talking. There must be a pace-setter,” he said.

Actress, Abimbola Akinsanya, explains why she left her marriage

Popular Nollywood actress, Abimbola Akinsanya, has revealed why she left her marriage with her three-month-old baby.

The Yoruba movie star, popularly known as Omo Oloja, said she left the union because she did not want to die. She revealed this on Instagram.

She wrote, “I left that marriage when my son was just 3 months old, you think it was easy to make that decision? No, I left early cos I didn’t want to die, I left early cos I didn’t want to lose my child”.

The actress married her son’s father, Olawale Ayoola in May 2014, but the union was short-lived as the couple parted ways after a year and few months.