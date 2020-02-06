Another OAU official enmeshed in sex scandal

Related News

Days after PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how Olabisi Olaleye, a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, demanded sex from a student, another staffer is currently enmeshed in an alleged sex scandal, sources and the school management have said.

The scandal emerged at the university’s Centre for Distance Learning (CDL).

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that a tutor, Monday Omo-Etan, who teaches Chemistry at the CDL ”took advantage” of a CDL student who mistakenly sent her nude to her class WhatsApp page.

Unconfirmed reports said the student, whose name has not been made public, meant to send the pictures to her boyfriend.

According to our findings, the pictures were shared by several colleagues and later uploaded in other Whatsapp groups.

Mr Omoetan, who is also on the WhatsApp group, where the nude was first sent, reportedly summoned the victim and took advantage of her”.

According to an audio recording, which PREMIUM TIMES is unable to verify its authenticity, the ‘lecturer’ reportedly demanded sex from the student.

The tutor also ordered the student ”to suck his private parts”.

In a voice call obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the student called Mr Omoetan ”to express how she felt afterwards” but the tutor responded saying ”she should remain discreet”.

Efforts to reach the indicted tutor for comments on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Management

Meanwhile, the management of OAU in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday evening said the lecturer has been suspended.

The spokesperson of the institution, Abiodun Olanrewaju in a statement said: “the University has suspended a staffer of the University’s Centre for Distance Learning for sexually molesting a 19-year-old female student.”

He also said the tutor has been arrested by the police.

“The management has reinstated her commitment to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices,” Mr Olarewaju’s statement read.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm if the suspect was already in police custody.

Trend

In 2018, a lecturer of the same university, Richard Akindele, was caught in a sex tape. He was first suspended and later dismissed.

The ICPC also filed suit against him and he is currently serving two years jail term.

PREMIUM TIMES recently exposed Mr Olaleye who also demanded sex from a student.

Sex-for-marks is a scourge yet to abate in many Nigerian universities.