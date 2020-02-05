Buhari’s ‘false marriage video’ trial suffers setback

Related News

The State Security Services (SSS) on Wednesday failed to proceed with the prosecution of the alleged mastermind of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fake marriage video.

The SSS had arraigned Muhammad Kabiru before a Kano magistrate court for circulating a video that depicted the minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Faruq, getting married to Mr Buhari.

When the matter was called up for hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution counsel, Ishaya Bulus, requested the court for an adjournment.

He told the court that the case file is to be sent to the Kano attorney general and commissioner for justice for legal advice.

He also informed the court that ”everything required of the SSS to secure legal advice from Kano state ministry of justice is being done”.

Counsel to the defendant, Ali Jamilu, did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

He, however, pleaded with the court for a variation of the defendant’s bail conditions. Mr Jamilu told the court that the defendant, as part of his bail conditions, was directed to report to the SSS daily.

He appealed to the court to ”soften the stringent condition”.

In his ruling, Aminu Gabari granted the request made by the defendant and ordered the defendant to now report to SSS weekly.

The case was adjourned till March 24.