Buhari’s ‘false marriage video’ trial suffers setback

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Al-Jazeera]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Al-Jazeera]

The State Security Services (SSS) on Wednesday failed to proceed with the prosecution of the alleged mastermind of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fake marriage video.

The SSS had arraigned Muhammad Kabiru before a Kano magistrate court for circulating a video that depicted the minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Faruq, getting married to Mr Buhari.

When the matter was called up for hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution counsel, Ishaya Bulus, requested the court for an adjournment.

He told the court that the case file is to be sent to the Kano attorney general and commissioner for justice for legal advice.

He also informed the court that ”everything required of the SSS to secure legal advice from Kano state ministry of justice is being done”.

Counsel to the defendant, Ali Jamilu, did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

He, however, pleaded with the court for a variation of the defendant’s bail conditions. Mr Jamilu told the court that the defendant, as part of his bail conditions, was directed to report to the SSS daily.

He appealed to the court to ”soften the stringent condition”.

In his ruling, Aminu Gabari granted the request made by the defendant and ordered the defendant to now report to SSS weekly.

The case was adjourned till March 24.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.