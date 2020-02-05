Senate confirms NASS commission chairman, others

Related News

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Ahmed Amshi as the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in December 2019, sought his confirmation and of other members of the commission.

The Senate also confirmed members of the commission. They include Babagana Modu (member), AbubakarTutare (member), Hakeem Akamo (member), Tunrayo Akintomide (member), Atanmeyo Francis (member) and Bassey Etuk (member).

Others are Yusuf Shinkafi (member), Sani Saidu, (member), Julius Ucha (member), Awual Aliyu (member) and Muazu Bisha (member).

The lawmakers, however, stood down the confirmation of Nnamdi Anyaehie who was appointed as a member of the commission.

The chairman of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Ibrahim Shekarau, informed the Senate that the said nominee did not a show up for screening because “he declined the nomination.”

He recommended that the executive appoint somebody else to fill his spot.

For the other nominees, he said the committee was satisfied with their performance and experience.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of Adeolu Akande as the chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Uche Onwude as a member.

This was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate committee on communications – which recommended that they be confirmed.