Graduate kidnapped en route Nigerian Law School

Motunrayo Rafiu, a recent graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, has been kidnapped on her way to resume at the Abuja campus of the Nigerian Law School.

Miss Rafiu left her home in Ogun State on Tuesday morning. It was gathered that she was kidnapped along Kabba road in Kogi State.

She was earlier declared missing by her colleagues and friends, who posted her pictures on social media, but the news of her abduction was later confirmed by her mother, Kudirat Rafiu.

Mrs Rafiu, who spoke with this correspondent on Wednesday, said the abductors made a demand of N5 million.

Meanwhile, she did not disclose whether or not there are plans to pay the ransom.

“I was calling her line all through yesterday. At a point, she even complained that I was calling her too much. It was not up till 15 minutes after she told me that the bus arrived Kabba that she refused picking calls.

“I was worried and another relative helped in trying her phone number. Later yesterday, someone who introduced himself as a soldier informed us that Motunrayo alongside others were victims of kidnapping and that their luggage are still in the bus.

“This morning, she (Motunrayo) was the one who called with an unknown number that she was kidnapped and the kidnappers are demanding five million naira,” the mother told our correspondent.

Mrs Rafiu said the family reported the case to officers at a police station in Ogun state but was informed that the incident happened outside their jurisdiction.

When our correspondent reached out to the police spokesperson in Kogi, Williams Aya, he said he was not aware of the incident.

Mr Aya requested for the details of the kidnap, which PREMIUM TIMES forwarded to him immediately.

Surge in Kidnapping

Aside from the resurgent Boko Haram attacks in the North-east, there have been increased cases of killings and kidnappings across the country.

This led to protest by members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) across the country on Sunday.

The menace of insecurity topped the topics debated in the Senate last week.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how two persons, last Saturday, were killed in Kaduna State by their abductors.

The two victims are 18-year-old seminarian, Michael Nnadi, and the wife of a Kaduna-based medical doctor, Philip Ataga. Their bodies were found by the roadside on Saturday.

According to reports, Mr Nnadi was kidnapped on January 8 while Mrs Ataga suffered the same fate on January 24 in Chikun LGA, Kaduna state.

Before she was killed, her abductors requested a N150 million ransom for the release of Mrs Ataga and her two children abducted with her.