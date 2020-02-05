Buhari mourns death of Saudi ambassador to Nigeria

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud visit to President Muhammadu Buhari
Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud on his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud, as “a great loss of a passionate friend of Nigeria and a fine diplomat who identified himself with the progress and development of our country.”

“The late Adnan Mahmoud was one of the finest diplomats I have ever met and his humility was one of his endearing virtues,” President Buhari said in a condolence message.

According to the president, “the late Saudi Arabian Ambassador had dedicated himself sincerely to promoting constructive and beneficial relationship between Nigeria and his country, and we cannot therefore forget his remarkable achievements in forging closer ties between the two countries.”

“Surely, Nigeria will have fond and enduring memories of Adnan Mahmoud who, to the best of my recollection, was one of the greatest diplomats ever posted to Nigeria. He had worked assiduously for the progress and development of Nigeria and would never forget these significant contributions. May Allah bless and forgive his gentle soul”, Buhari further noted.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Nigeria, I convey my condolences to the His Majesty, King Salman, the government and of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi over this irreparable loss,” said the president.

