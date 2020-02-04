376,631 apply for 220 ICPC jobs

Related News

One of the nation’s anti-graft agencies, the ICPC, has announced that 376,631 applications were received to fill 220 available positions it is offering.

In a statement made available on its official Twitter handle, the commission maintained that only applicants with specialised skills and required disciplines as listed in its offer will be considered.

These include: Accountancy, Law, Economics, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Forensic, Computer Science, Statistics/Mathematics, Mass Communications, Sociology, Quantity Surveying, Architecture, Engineering, Procurement and Forensics.

Also according to the statement, the shortlisted applicants will be subjected to an online assessment test, a computer-based aptitude test, and a written assessment test “which will qualify them for an oral interview and other stages of assessment”.

ICPC said no applications for the positions of assistant directors will be considered as the 2020 budgetary allocation approved for the commission (after the recruitment advertisement had been placed) does not provide for this.

It said the online assessment test will cover the remaining advertised six job levels, and will be administered over a specific period to assess candidates’ IQ and Logical Reasoning.

“Emails will be sent to the applicants by DCSL Corporate Services Ltd., the recruiting firm, prior to the assessment date informing them of the date and time of the test,” it said.

The commission said applicants who successfully scale through to the interview will be further subjected to background checks and certificate verification.

“They will also undergo a polygraph test in addition to a paramilitary training that will last for at least 6 months to ascertain their physical fitness.”