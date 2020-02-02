Insecurity: Nigeria lose two kidnapped victims within 24 hours

Related News

As the claim by the presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari is fighting insecurity better than previous governments continues to generate controversy among Nigerians, two persons were on Saturday killed in Kaduna State by their abductors.

The two victims are 18-year-old seminarian Michael Nnadi and the wife of a Kaduna-based medical doctor, Philip Ataga. Their bodies were found by the roadside on Saturday.

According to reports, Mr Nnadi was kidnapped on January 8 while Mrs Ataga suffered the same fate on January 24 in Chikun LGA, Kaduna state.

Before she was killed, her abductors requested a N150 million ransom for the release of Mrs Ataga and her two children abducted with her.

“The bandits killed Mrs. Ataga, dumped her corpse and called her husband and directed him to pick the corpse at a particular location,” The Cable newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers are still requesting a N20 million ransom for the release of the two children.

Mr Nnadi was kidnapped alongside three other seminarians. They are Pius Kanwai, Peter Umenukor and, Stephen Amos from The Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna.

While the other three were released on Friday, Mr Nnadi’s corpse was found on Saturday.