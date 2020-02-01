Major activities in House of Reps last week

Related News

After a six-week long recess, the members of the House of Representatives resumed plenary last Tuesday.

However, Tuesday plenary was adjourned to mourn the death of Muhammadu Fagengawo who represented Garki/Babura federal constituency of Jigawa State.

Discussions in the green chamber varied but insecurity in the country was the main point.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the House, through its spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu (Abia, APC), raised concerns over the security situation in the country. He called it ‘alarming,’ adding that the House would ensure it implements certain reforms and constitutional amendments to strengthen security in the country.

“It is the responsibility of the police to take care of internal security, a role the constitution gave them mandate to play.

“The recent reports we are getting shows that the police is capable of handling our internal security. We are going to use legislative intervention to support them the more, and all the other role players within the Armed Forces,” Mr Kalu said.

Emphasising this, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday said under his leadership, there would be legislative move to give ‘Amotekun’ and other regional security outfits constitutional backing.

The members of the House on the same day further demanded the resignation of the nation’s military commanders, all of whom are due for retirement but had remained in office on the directive of the president.

Also, upon his victory in the rerun election in Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency of Kano State, Alhassan Doguwa, was reinstated as the Leader of the House of Representatives.

Mr Doguwa’s reinstatement followed the inauguration of five other members who won at their respective rerun elections the previous weekend.

The members are: Munir Danagundi (APC, Kano), Egbona Alex (APC/Cross River), Aliyu Datti-Yako (PDP, Kano), Mariam Odinaka (APC, Imo) and Jafar Auwwal (PDP, Bauchi).

On Thursday, a similar procedure was carried out on four other members. They are: Abdullahi Abubakar (PDP, Sokoto), Jerry Alagboso (PDP, Imo), Nsikak Ekong (PDP, Akwa Ibom) and Kolapo Osunsanya (APC, Osun).