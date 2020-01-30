Alleged N2.5bn fraud: ICPC, Modibbo, others to adopt written addresses February 10

Director General of NBC, Ishaq Modibbo Kawu
The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Ishaq Kawu. [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

The Federal High Court Abuja has fixed February 10 for counsel in the ongoing alleged N2.5 billion fraud case against the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo, to adopt their final written addresses.

The judge, Folasade Giwa-Ogunbanjo, fixed the date on Thursday after the ICPC Counsel, Henry Emore, moved his application requesting for extension of time to respond to the defendants’ no case submission.

When the matter was called, Mr Emore said the business of the day was for adoption of written addresses.

He, however, prayed the court for additional time to enable him to respond to the no case submission.

“The matter is for adoption of written addresses but I have a short response to the no case submission.

“So, I have a motion seeking an order of court to extend the time for us to serve our response to the no case submission on the defendants and to deem our motion properly filed and served.”

Mrs Giwa-Ogunbanjo ruled that the application was ordered as prayed and adjourned the matter until February 10.

Mr Modibbo, Lucky Omoluwa, Chairman of Pinnacle Communications Ltd, and Dipo Onifade are facing trial over allegations of fraud in the Digital Switch Over project of the federal government.

The ICPC charged them with 12 counts of fraud.

(NAN)

