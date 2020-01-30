Senate confirms CBN Deputy Governor, NAHCON chairman, others

Related News

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Kingsley Obiora as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This comes two days after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate seeking his confirmation.

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation of a report of the committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions – which was mandated to screen the nominee.

The chairman of the committee, Uba Sani, told the Senate that no petition was filed against Mr Obiora’s nomination.

He said the nominee possesses a vast experience in economy and has contributed to the development of the Nigerian economy.

He, therefore, urged his colleagues to confirm Mr Obiora.

The Senate also confirmed Zikrullah Hassan from Osun State as the new chairman for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Mr Hassan replaces the outgoing chairman, Abdullahi Muhammad.

The confirmation comes about two months after Mr Buhari wrote the Senate seeking his confirmation and that of other commissioners, members and representatives’ MDAs for the Muslim pilgrims’ agency.

The Senate also confirmed the following appointees:

Nura Yakassai as Executive Commissioner – Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance; Momoh Imonikhe as Executive Commissioner, Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library and Abdullahi Hardawa as Executive Commissioner – Operation, Inspection and Licensing.

Confirmed Part-time Members are: Halimat Jibril, (Niger State), Abba Jato (Borno State), Garba Umar, (Sokoto State), Ibrahim Amah (Ebonyi State), Sadiq Musa (Delta State) and Akintunde Basirat Olayinka, (Ogun State).

Confirmed representatives of MDAs are: Shehu Dogo (Ministry of Aviation), Nura Abba Rimi (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Rabi Bello Isa (Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning) and Zainab Sherrif (Ministry of Health).

READ ALSO:

Others are Aminu Yarima (Nigeria Immigration Service) and Ibrahim Nuhu (Central Bank of Nigeria), Bala Muhammad (Jama’atul Nasril Islam) and Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha (Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs).

The confirmation followed a presentation of a report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs – which screened the nominees.

The chairman of the committee, Mohammed Bulchachuwa, who presented the report, said the nominees performed well during the screening and urged the lawmakers to confirm them.

The Senate, thereafter, confirmed the nominees.