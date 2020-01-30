Civil servant in court for allegedly impersonating Senate President’s aides

magistrate_court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

The police, on Thursday, arraigned Abdul Hassan before a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly impersonating aides of the President of the Senate.

The police charged Mr Hassan, 24, who claimed to be a civil servant with Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), of 2nd Avenue Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, and one Bashiru, now at large, with joint act, cheating and impersonation.

The police prosecutor, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainants, Chijioke Onuoha and Samson Menyaga, both who live in Jabi, Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station, on January 13.

Mr Ejike alleged that on October 10, 2019, the defendant and his accomplice, Mr Bashiru, claimed to be aides of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawal.

He alleged that the two men collected N500,000 with a promise to get the complainants contracts from the National Assembly.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79,322, and 132 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Sharon Tanko, in her ruling, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Tanko adjourned the case until March 10 for hearing.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.