Don frowns at large number of First Class graduates churned out by Nigerian universities

UNILAG
UNILAG

A university lecturer, Sylvester Ibe, has frowned at the large number of First Class graduates being churned out from the nation’s universities annually, describing the trend as embarrassing to the system.

Mr Ibe, a Professor of Genetics and Animal Breeding, expressed his concern in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, Abia State on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old don retired recently from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, after 47 years in the university system.

He said it was embarrassing that some universities kept churning out first class graduates, in spite of the poor quality of academic staff in the system.

Mr Ibe cited a particular private university which, he said, produced 215 first class out of 1,580 graduates, representing 13.6 per cent during its 2019 convocation.

He said: “Contrast this situation with the classification of degree results in many Nigerian universities in the 1970s and early 1980s.

“Remember that various vices, like cultism, examination malpractices, sorting, sex-for-mark, money-for-mark, lecturers writing projects for students, and other unwholesome, unethical practices crept into Nigerian universities in the 1980s.

“So, it is very difficult to believe that First and Second Class (Upper) results of these days are reflective of the recipients’ natural knowledge and hard work, as embodied in their genetic blueprint.”

Mr Ibe, however, urged the government and other relevant stakeholders to urgently address the problem of poor quality of staff and students in the universities.

He said such features cast aspersion on the university system in the country.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.