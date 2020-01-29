Gbajabiamila inaugurates Doguwa, five other lawmakers-elect

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary today
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has administered the oath of office on Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the erstwhile leader of the House, and six other members.

The event took place at the chambers of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

In attendance were the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and several party leaders and supporters from the state.

Others sworn in were Munir Baba- Danagundi (APC, Kano), Egbona Alex (APC/Cross River), Aliyu Datti-Yako (PDP, Kano), Mariam Odinaka (APC, Imo) and Jafar Auwwal (PDP, Bauchi).

Shortly after his inauguration, Mr Doguwa was reinstated as the Leader of the House in the presence of Mr Ganduje and other members of his party.

The newly sworn-in lawmakers were sacked from the Green Chambers last year, following election petitions that arose from the 2019 general elections.

Bye elections were conducted by INEC over the weekend to fill the vacancies.

