CoronaVirus: FG shuts Abuja supermarket

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has shut down Panda Supermarket in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

The supermarket was shut down after an inspection of the stall by the commission on Tuesday.

Panda supermarket is one of the retail shops in Abuja.

Located in Jabi District axis of Abuja, the Federal capital city of Nigeria, the supermarket stocks products like wines, pastries, baby products, drinks, seafood among others.

On Wednesday, the commission on its official Twitter handle, @fccpcnigeria, alleged that it discovered seafood and animals imported illegally from China, in the store. Products with expired and irregular shelf life were also alleged to be sold at the store, the commission said.

“Happening Now: FCCPC carries out unscheduled spot check on a concealed food store within Panda Supermarket, Jabi, Abuja. Discoveries so far include products with 2089, 2037, 2018, 2019 expiry dates, etc. Details later…,” the commission tweeted.

“UPDATE: FCCPC inspected Panda Supermarket; Jabi on credible reports that it discriminated & had a concealed area for Asian nationals. Allegation confirmed, seafood & animals imported illegally from China discovered. Store closed in abundance of caution considering Coronavirus.”

“Regulatory activities to remove all offensive products from the Supermarket continues,” the commission said.

The coronavirus has killed 132 people and infected nearly 6,000 people in China so far, with more cases confirmed in places such as the United States, Japan, Germany and France.

Since the increase in the outbreak of the virus, countries around the world have been planning to repatriate their citizens. So far, Wuhan, a province in China has recorded over 100 deaths, while more than 4,500 people have been confirmed infected.

An unnamed student in Cote d’Ivoire has also reportedly contacted the virus. She arrived from Beijing on Saturday and has since been quarantined by the Ivorian government.