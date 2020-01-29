Nigerian Immigration arrests suspected human traffickers

Related News

Three suspected human traffickers and three victims in transit to Ghana have been apprehended by the operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at Seme Border Control Post, an official has said.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, on Tuesday.

According to him, the Comptroller of NIS in charge of the Seme Control Post, Olushola Ajisafe, confirmed the status of the victims as being trafficked, after a thorough investigation.

Mr James said the Comptroller, had, during his duty tour, arrested several human traffickers and their victims in the state.

“The victims were deceitfully persuaded to embark on the trip for a job, but on being interrogated, they were discovered to be victims of trafficking for the purpose of prostitution,” the statement.

“The human trafficking illicit business has been on the increase under various guise, but they have always been discovered by the officials through timely intelligence and operational synergy between officers along the national borders and airports leading to the arrests,” the statement said.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, also cautioned parents to keep an eye on their children, especially teenagers.

This group of people, according to him, are prone to falling victims of the deceitful acts and tricks of traffickers who may be close family members, friends and even contacts on the internet.

Mr Babandede also advised parents to embark on proper guidance and counselling, to prevent their children from becoming victims of trafficking.