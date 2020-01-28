Rerun: INEC concludes ‘review’ of polls in 11 states

Related News

The electoral commission, INEC, says it has concluded reviews in Saturday’s rerun elections in 11 states.

INEC said there were cases of misconduct and disruption of the electoral process in four of the 28 constituencies where elections were conducted.

According to INEC, the affected constituencies are Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency of Imo State; Essien Udim Local Government Area, Akwa-Ibom State; Abi State Constituency of Cross River State and Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

INEC on Saturday conducted rerun elections in 28 constituencies spread across 11 states: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun and Sokoto.

The commission said the polls arose from 30 petitions after the 2019 general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES on Monday reported how INEC condemned the violence that rocked the elections held in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Sanctions

But, in a statement on Tuesday, signed by the INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, the commission said due to the electoral banditry identified in the affected polling units in Akwa Ibom, the results were cancelled.

It added that despite the incidents in Sokoto, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, the results were declared because ”the widespread violence did not significantly affect the overall results”.

It noted that in the case of Imo, the commission suspended the process ”because thugs disrupted the collation of results at the designated centre in Orlu.”

INEC said the suspension was in furtherance to the provisions of Paragraph 47(f) of its Regulations and Guidelines ”that in the event of such a disruption, saved original and duplicate result sheets be used to complete the collation of results.”

The commission said it has deployed a team consisting of National Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners and senior staff of the commission to the state ”to coordinate the regeneration of results and conclusion of collation.”