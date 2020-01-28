Related News

Many Nigerians on social media have reacted to the court judgement which sentenced Maryam Sanda to death.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the case was brought to an end on Monday after almost three years. Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court found Ms Sanda guilty of killing her husband.

Ms Sanda stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife with a clear intent to kill, Mr Halilu concluded in the judgment, after a two-count homicide charge was brought by the Nigerian police against Ms Sanda in November 2017.

The victim, Bilyaminu Bello, was the son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.

The prosecuting counsel had urged the court to pronounce a death penalty on Ms Sanda. The judge obliged by sentencing the convict to death by hanging.

The judgement can still be appealed by the convict under the nation’s laws.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have shown divergent opinions on the court verdict. While some believe the judgement is a ‘win’ for Nigeria’s judiciary, others wanted a slight reprieve for the convict.

According to Amnesty International, as of 2018, 106 countries have abolished death sentence. Nigeria is among the 53 other countries that still has death sentence in its judicial system.

Some Nigerians also believe that Mrs Sanda’s case is an affirmation of the danger of staying in ‘abusive marriages’.

Below are the reactions of some Nigerians on Twitter:

My take from Maryam Sanda's case is that if justice can be so swiftly gotten why do we wait for years on so many cases? Imagine what Nigeria will be like when people know they can go to court and get justice irrespective of who the person involved is. That no one is above the law — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 28, 2020

A billion more cases like "maryam sanda" can't teach me a lesson. You all will never understand her side of the story. women are very patient and if a lady takes an action that's as drastic as maryam's, it could only mean one thing.

She's had it up to her neck! pic.twitter.com/1QptgsKpHV — Mrs_oumar (@OumarMrs) January 27, 2020

If Maryam Sanda was the one killed by her husband, there wouldnt be a death sentence. Of 121 recorded cases from 2014-18 where women were allegedly killed by their husbands, how many men sentenced to death? NONE! ZERO! Our legal Sys is very misogynistic & entrenched in patriarchy — Jake Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) January 27, 2020

Even though one knows the gravity of Maryam Sanda’s crime, her story is still heartbreaking. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) January 27, 2020

So several years later, Maryam Sanda has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello for attempting to marry a second wife. Let this case be a lesson to Muslim women who are so brainwashed and are so fond of deceiving themselves. — Tumbin Sikari 🌕 (@sugabelly) January 27, 2020

I have no sympathy for Maryam Sanda. My reservation about the death penalty has little do with her as an individual but the system which is barbaric. She deserves a life sentence,to never see the light of freedom. Her mother & bro should be prosecuted for tampering with evidence. — Fakhrriyyah (@FakhuusHashim) January 27, 2020

Maryam Sanda's anger did not only end her husband's life & get her a death by hanging it also will make her innocent child grow up with no parents. Actions out of Anger are not worth it in the end… — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) January 27, 2020

I sincerely feel sorry for Maryam Sanda, and my heart beats hard imagining how she feels at the moment. But the law is blind. “The symbol of justice is of a blindfolded lady carrying a set of scales in one hand & a sword in the other”.- @DrJoeAbah The law will take its course. — Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) January 27, 2020

Sympathizing with Maryam Sanda is not an approval of the crime she committed. It is simply a lesson to reflect on life, trials and how everyone is destined to die. Instead of the castigation, why not we worry about our selves and pray we have a good ending. — Gombawa (@IdrisGombawa) January 27, 2020

https://twitter.com/Haidaer__/status/1221763165899427846