Trending: What Nigerians are saying about Maryam Sanda’s death sentence

Maryam Sanda
Maryam Sanda [PHOTO: plumecalm.com]

Many Nigerians on social media have reacted to the court judgement which sentenced Maryam Sanda to death.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the case was brought to an end on Monday after almost three years. Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court found Ms Sanda guilty of killing her husband.

Ms Sanda stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife with a clear intent to kill, Mr Halilu concluded in the judgment, after a two-count homicide charge was brought by the Nigerian police against Ms Sanda in November 2017.

The victim, Bilyaminu Bello, was the son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.

The prosecuting counsel had urged the court to pronounce a death penalty on Ms Sanda. The judge obliged by sentencing the convict to death by hanging.

The judgement can still be appealed by the convict under the nation’s laws.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have shown divergent opinions on the court verdict. While some believe the judgement is a ‘win’ for Nigeria’s judiciary, others wanted a slight reprieve for the convict.

According to Amnesty International, as of 2018, 106 countries have abolished death sentence. Nigeria is among the 53 other countries that still has death sentence in its judicial system.

Some Nigerians also believe that Mrs Sanda’s case is an affirmation of the danger of staying in ‘abusive marriages’.

Below are the reactions of some Nigerians on Twitter:

