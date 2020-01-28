Buhari appoints CBN Deputy Governor, NCAA DG, others

President Muhammadu Buhari signing
President Muhammadu Buhari signing [PHOTO CREDIT: @BashirAhmaad]

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment of Kingsley Obiora as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The president’s message was conveyed in a letter which was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

The appointment, he said, is in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the CBN (Establishment) Act 2007.

In another letter, the president sought the confirmation of the appointment of Musa Nuhu as the substantive Director-General at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

While he described Mr Nuhu as a reputable airline pilot and aviation safety expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the aviation industry, the president said the appointment is pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment, etc.) Act.

In the same vein, Mr Buhari sought the confirmation of the appointment of  Adeolu Akande as the Chairman of the  Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

He also appointed Uche Onwude as a member (South East) of the board.

This, he said, is in accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

