Senate resumes, adjourns plenary to mourn Rep member

Related News

The Senate resumed on Tuesday after a five-week recess.

The lawmakers resumed with a closed-door session which lasted for about an hour, held plenary for a brief period and then adjourned their sitting to Wednesday.

After the closed session, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said matters discussed during the session are on some of the plans that lawmakers will act on, in 2020.

He said the Senate would prioritise tackling deliberations on security across the country. He also said the Senate will work towards passing the Petroleum Industry Bill and amending the Electoral Act.

Mr Lawan said the Senate would legislate on improving the power sector, solid minerals development strategies as well as agricultural enhancement across Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

This is even as he promised that lawmakers would engage Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure full implementation of the 2020 budget.

While he welcomed his colleagues from the break, Mr Lawan admonished them to maintain the tempo which they exhibited last year for optimal performance in 2020.

The adjournment followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, who prayed his colleagues postpone plenary in honour of a House of Reps member, Muhammadu Gawo, who died on December 31.

Mr Gawo who represented Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, reportedly died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The late lawmaker was a member of the All Progressives Congress and a ranking member of the House.

The Senate Leader also prayed his colleagues to observe a one-minute silence in honour of the deceased.

The senators, after the minute silence, adjourned the plenary around 12 noon, after a voice vote.

The lawmakers are expected to resume legislative activities on Wednesday.