One week after burial of wrong corpse, court orders exhumation

A cemetery
A cemetery [Photo Credit: Wikipedia]

An Upper Islamic Shari’ah Court on Monday at Kofar Kudu emir’s palace in Kano State ordered the exhumation of a corpse one week after interment.

The judge, Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, had over a week ago ruled that the state’s moral police (HISBAH) was to take custody of the body of late Abdullahi Obinwa from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) for burial.

However, the officials wrongly took the corpse of one Basil Ejensi and gave him an Islamic burial.

The relatives of late Mr Ejensi complained to the Islamic court and urged the judge to order the exhumation of the body of their relative whom they plan to bury using Christianity rites.

The court granted the appeal and ordered the immediate exhumation of late Mr Ejensi. The judge ordered that the body be handed over to his relatives.

The judge also ordered security personnel to accompany the parties involved to exhume the body buried at Gandun Albasa Cemetery in Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

The exhumation was done on Monday.

While receiving the body, the lawyer to late Mr Ejensi, Masalinas Duru, commended the court for the judgement.

The Imam that observed the Islamic burial rite of the late Mr Ejensi, Aminu Adam, said the mistake has been done and nobody is above mistake.

The incident attracted hundreds of residents who trooped to the cemetery to witness the process of the exhumation. Many onlookers described the incident as an oddity.

