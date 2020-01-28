MFM: We don’t have highest number of single women among churches

Related News

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) on Sunday debunked a ‘report’ that claimed the church parades the highest number of single ladies among churches in Nigeria.

It did not elaborate on when or where the ‘report’ emerged from.

The church, known for its aggressive prayer style, in a statement, issued by Collins Edomaruse, explained that contrary to the report MFM, through its Singles Ministry, GEN 218, in the last decade, “over 150,000 weddings that have occurred as a result of Gen 218 forums.‎”

The statement added that GEN 218 offers training, teaching and guidance for bachelors and spinsters within the fold.

“Here at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, our Singles Ministry, Gen218 is based on the Scripture in Genesis 2:18 which states ‘it is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper who is just right for him’.

“It is an exciting and vibrant Ministry, attracting singles from all other denominations since its inception. It was established by our role models, Dr Daniel and Pastor Mrs Shade Olukoya. In the last decade, Gen 218 has provided training, teaching and guidance to thousands of single men and women across Nigeria, Africa and all around the world.

“To its credit, over 150,000 weddings have occurred as a result of Gen 218 forums. The false assumption that the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has the largest number of female singles is baseless, erroneous and very misleading,” Mr Edomaruse said.

He also explained that, “The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry has a distinctive and well-structured youth movement. The youths and young adults of this Ministry, under the leadership of the General Overseer, have distinguished themselves as leaders in the fields of academia, music and sports with laurels to back this up.

“This fervency spills over into the Gen218 Ministry, attracting large numbers of singles to our forums and events. It is, therefore, fallacious to assume the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has the largest number of single females. Thousands of weddings hold on a weekly basis, both at regional and branch levels.

“Dr Olukoya and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries have never stated that single men and women within this Ministry should only marry within the Ministry. We encourage and actively support all spinsters and bachelors, regardless of denomination, to build their relationships on Biblical standards.

‘We strongly advise all our single men and women to marry fellow believers within the Christian faith who equally believe in Christ’s redemption plan. We believe this is God’s will for marriage and is the best foundation for a successful and a Godly marriage.”