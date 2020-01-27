University recalls student suspended for calling vice chancellor ‘foolish’

Related News

Akwa Ibom State University has lifted the suspension on a student who called the school vice-chancellor “foolish” on Facebook.

The student, Joy Nkanang, was in her second year in the department of performing arts before her suspension in May last year.

The Vice-Chancellor, Eno Ibanga, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday, that she has been recalled.

“She is a student, she has come back for the past one year or so. She has resumed for almost one session now,” the vice-chancellor, Mr Ibanga said.

“She wrote an apology to the (University) Senate, not to me as a person,” the vice-chancellor added.

Low profile

Ms Nkanang’s Facebook comment that led to her being suspended from school was part of a post she put up on the social media site where she complained about rising insecurity in the school at that time.

A Facebook user, in response to Ms Nkanang’s post, had called for a protest against insecurity in the school.

“No…. we don’t want to spoil the schools image…. foolish vc,” Ms Nkanang wrote on the social media site, in response to the call for protest.

The university’s attention was drawn to her “foolish vc” comment which the authority, in the suspension letter, described it as “gross misconduct” and a “breach of matriculation oath”.

Ms Nkanang was consequently suspended from studies and barred from entering the campus until the conclusion of investigation on her case.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the student as calls to her phone lines were not going through.

Ms Nkanang runs a new Facebook account and appears to be keeping a low profile on Facebook since she returned to her studies – posting only pictures, without making any comment.

She claimed her old Facebook account was hacked.

The university, founded in October 2000, is owned by Akwa Ibom state. It is located in Mkpat Enin local government area of the state.