Kaduna confirms new case of Lassa fever

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed a case of Lassa fever in a young male from Chikun Local Government Area.

Its health ministry said the victim is now being treated at the Infectious Diseases Control Centre.

The government urged the public to maintain the highest standard of individual hygiene and to report any suspected cases promptly.

In a statement made available on the State Government’s Twitter page and signed by Amina Baloni, the Commissioner of Health, it said all KDSG health facilities are on alert to look out for cases.

“The Ministry of Health has supplied our infectious diseases control centre with the necessary commodities and our health personnel are ready to manage any cases that may arise,” the official said. “The epidemiology unit is monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alert.”

The confirmation came just as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed that 24 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the virus this month.

We wish to appeal to members of the public to maintain the highest standards of personal hygiene, keep food in proper storage and to remain vigilant to report suspected cases to the relevant authorities.

Suspected cases should be reported to the State Epidemiology unit on 08036045755 or 08027396344 or by contacting the nearest Local Government Health Authority official.