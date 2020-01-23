Victor Moses completes move to Inter Milan

Related News

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has completed his transfer move to Serie A club Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old officially joined the Nerazzurri on loan on Thursday with an option to buy inserted in his contract.

Moses had on Tuesday completed his medicals but the Milan-based club waited for almost 48 hours before confirming their latest recruit from Chelsea.

Chelsea reject

Moses obviously does not feature in the plans of Frank Lampard at Chelsea as that explains why he was not recalled from Fenerbahce where he spent the past 12 months having been sent packing by former coach, Maurizio Sarri.

Now, the former Nigeria international has been offered a big chance to reunite with Conte at Inter after playing a key role in the Italian’s 2016-17 Premier League title triumph while in charge of Chelsea.

When Conte became Chelsea’s Coach in 2016, a new chapter began in Moses’s career. He became an important part of the current Nerazzurri Coach’s side, contributing to the Blues’ 2016/17 Premier League triumph and FA Cup success in 2018.

Over two seasons, he played 78 times, scored eight goals and provided eight assists.

Conte used him out wide in midfield, whereas in the two years prior to this he had often been used as an out-and-out winger or a second striker.

Moses becomes the eighth Nigerian player in Inter’s history and follows in the footsteps of big names like Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West and Obafemi Martins.

New challenge

Moses has been handed the Number 11 jersey and he has expressed excitement at this move to Italy.

He said: “Having the opportunity to work with the Coach again is something I’m really happy about. I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the Club’s project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing.”

Juve (51 points) currently sit four points clear of second-placed Inter (47 points) after 20 matches apiece but with the arrival of Moses, Conte will hope the Nigerian can help his side’s title challenge as they look to dethrone Juventus as serial Italian champions.