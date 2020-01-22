OAU staff unions speak on fresh sex-for-mark scandal

Related News

The two academic unions in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have disowned Bisi Olaleye, a lecturer enmeshed in a sex-for-marks scandal.

The two unions are the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the breakaway Congress University Academics (CONUA).

PREMIUM TIMES exposed how Mr Olaleye of the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Administration, was caught on tape demanding sex from Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400-level student of the department.

The student provided a seven-minute audio recording as part of the evidence before the university panel that investigated the allegations.

A male student of the department identified as Sikiru was heard in the audio recording assuring Ms Afolayan of good results if she agreed to Mr Olaleye’s overture.

This newspaper also reported how other victims have narrated their shocking experiences with the same lecturer.

The management of the university through its spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said it had reduced the lecturer’s salary by half pending the outcome of the matter before the panel.

Many Nigerians on social media have called for the lecturer’s sack and prosecution.

Disowned

The chairmen of both ASUU, Adeola Egbedokun, and CONUA, Niyi Sumonu, spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in separate interviews on Tuesday.

Responding to questions on the ongoing scandal via WhatsApp, Mr Egbedokun wrote: “Mr Bisi Olaleye is not a member of ACADEMIC STAFF UNION OF UNIVERSITIES (ASUU).”

He said the union was not in support of illegality and called for proper punishment against Mr Olaleye.

“ASUU believes in justice and any member of staff found wanting should be dealt with according to the regulations guiding the conduct of staff of Obafemi Awolowo University,” he told our correspondent.

On his part, Mr Sumonu, speaking for CONUA did not confirm or deny whether the randy lecturer is a member of his union.

He was, however, concerned about the “embarrassing” act of the lecturer and also called for his prosecution “if found guilty by the University panel.”

“Mr Olaleye has breached the University rule and should be punished accordingly if found guilty. Our union will not stand in support of illegality. Lecturers are not permitted to have affairs with students who naturally are inferior to them.”

He told PREMIUM TIMES that “if found guilty, of course, he should be made to face the law” as he made reference to the case of Richard Akindele, a professor who was busted for the same offence in 2018.

Mr Akindele was sacked, prosecuted and is currently serving a two-year jail term.