Buhari reappoints aides on disability matters

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Samuel Ankeli as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Disability Matters.
He also re-appointed Shehu Garba as Special Assistant (SA), Disability Matters.
The appointments take effect from October 15, 2019, a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said.
The aides were first appointed during the president’s first term in office.
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.