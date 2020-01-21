Buhari reappoints aides on disability matters

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Samuel Ankeli as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Disability Matters.

He also re-appointed Shehu Garba as Special Assistant (SA), Disability Matters.

The appointments take effect from October 15, 2019, a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said.

The aides were first appointed during the president’s first term in office.