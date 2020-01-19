WhatsAppDown: WhatsApp experiences downtime as Twitter users troll

Related News

Social network platform, WhatsApp, experienced a downtime for some hours on Sunday.

Users were unable to post pictures, videos and other media files on the platform. Also users were not able to view or post on their WhatsApp statuses.

Some WhatsApp users took to Twitter to vent their anger, with the hashtag WhatsAppDown, and express their displeasure while others trolled the messaging app. Here are a few tweets:

Me rushing to twitter to confirm whether whatsapp is down😂 #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/f5u3vtiP8q — Og TRYCE (@slimpablo5) January 19, 2020

Checks Data balance.

Checks balance again.

Comes out of the house searching for network.

Activates flight mode for a while.

Reboots phone.

Restarts phone.

Only to realise #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/9Jm81j3ZVp — мαѕтєя cчвσrg🤸 (@VJ_Cyborg) January 19, 2020

Mark Zukerberg should just return WhatsApp to who he bought it from and concentrate on Facebook. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/ZEbi1EtREk — The Mayor of Africa ✌ (@man_unusual) January 19, 2020

According to a report on Independent UK, WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, is the worst-hit platform for internet shutdowns.

Sunday’s is the latest in a series of major downtime experienced by the Facebook-owned app with one in March last year cutting off its users for nearly an entire day.

Facebook is yet to release an official statement as the downtime lasted for close to three hours.