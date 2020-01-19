Why I killed my pregnant girlfriend – Suspect

Mustapha Idris from Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State was arrested by the police for killing his 20-year-old girlfriend, Nafisa Hashimu.
Mustapha Idris from Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State was arrested by the police for killing his 20-year-old girlfriend, Nafisa Hashimu.

A man accused of killing his girlfriend has confessed to the crime.

Mustapha Idris from Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State was arrested by the police for killing his 20-year-old girlfriend, Nafisa Hashimu.

Mr Idris, 29, said he killed Ms Hashimu after she told him she was three months pregnant.

The two lived in the same apartment at Daneji village of Jigawa before the murder.

Speaking to reporters on Friday from his police cell the suspect said he killed his girlfriend to avoid the shame of giving birth outside wedlock.

“I’m ashamed of how the society will see us after she delivers the unborn child out of wedlock, and thus I decided to terminate her life to stay away from shame,” he said.

READ ALSO: Kidnapped policemen regain freedom in Rivers

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, said the corpse of the deceased was found in her pool of blood in a bush at the outskirts of Daneji village about 22 kilometres from Ringim town.

Mr Jinjiri said police preliminary investigation found that the late Ms Hashimu was a divorcee, adding that she was certified dead by a medical doctor and released to relatives for burial.

The suspect would be charged to court to face the wrath of the law, the police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.