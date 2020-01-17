Buhari departs Abuja for London ahead of UK-Africa Investment Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari boarding Eagle One
President Muhammadu Buhari boarding flight

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for London to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had earlier performed some official assignments, including his meeting with security chiefs, before leaving the presidential villa for the London trip.

The president also joined hundreds of Muslims faithful at the Aso Rock Mosque where he observed the two raka’at Juma’at prayer.

An earlier statement by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Thursday, said the London Investment Summit would be hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

According to the organisers, the event is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.

“Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

“With the expected take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in mid-2020, the London investment summit will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

“In addition, the summit will deepen Nigeria-United Kingdom investment ties post-Brexit given that Africa currently represents just two per cent of British trade activity, with Nigeria accounting for only 10 per cent of that total,” Mr Adesina stated.

He further disclosed that the Nigerian delegation to the investment meeting will showcase what the Federal Government had done through policies and legislation to improve the investment and business climate in the country.

The president is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.

(NAN)

