Buhari felicitates with Bisi Akande at 81

Bisi Akande [Photo Credit: The Nation]
Bisi Akande [Photo Credit: The Nation]

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebisi Akande, on his birthday and wishing him longer years, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

The president’s congratulatory message on the occasion of Mr Akande’s 81st birthday was conveyed in a statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Thursday.

The president joined all members of the governing party, government and people of Osun, family and associates of the elder statesman in celebrating the virtues of selflessness and sacrifice he consistently projects.

He congratulated the former governor of Osun State for upholding the philosophy of the great nationalist and former premier of Western region, Obafemi Awolowo, in advocating free education, health care and entrepreneurship, and following up with counselling of leaders on the same path.

The president said Mr Akande’s rich experience in public service and politics will go a long way in moving the nation forward through wise counsels and setting a good precedence in leadership.

Mr Buhari prayed for better days ahead for the party stalwart.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.