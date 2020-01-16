2020 UTME: JAMB apprehends four agents for fraud

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said four agents have been arrested for selling ePINS for the ongoing 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) registrations above the stipulated amount.

The four agents are Abdulrazak Adiza, Mathew Joe, Obekee Godday and Inyang Patrick.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, warned that any outlet caught selling the ePINS higher than the prescribed amount would be sanctioned immediately.

He said the arrested vendors have been suspended from further participation in the sale of ePINs for the 2020 UTME.

He advised parents and candidates to report any case of exploitation to the board.

He said the cost of the ePINs is N3500 and the reading text, N500.

”It has come to the knowledge of the Board that agents of certain registered sale outlets are vending the JAMB Registration ePINs at a cost higher than the prescribed fee,” Mr Benjamin said.

He also said sanctions to be meted out would include immediate revocation of the license to sell.

“On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, one Amodu Friday was apprehended vending the ePINs above the regulated fee. Investigations also revealed that he was actually issuing receipts covering the regulated fee but collecting higher. This is a clear instance of criminality, ” he said.

No registration on Thursday

Also, the board said there would be no registration today in 243 centres holding third-party recruitment examination. JAMB has 692 of such centres.

The board said registrations have been shifted to Friday in order to avoid overcrowding of centres due to the nationwide recruitment examinations.

The board said the decision was taken because a third-party recruitment examination will be taking place in the centres across the nation.

”The Board regrets all inconveniences this decision must have caused the candidates. Kindly visit www.jamb.gov.ng for a list of the affected centres,” he said.

Premium Times reported how the 2020 UTME and DE registrations exercises started on January 13 and will end on February 17 across the country.