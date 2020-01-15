No registration in 243 centres Thursday – JAMB

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said there will not be registration exercise for its examinations in 243 centres on Thursday.

The board said the decision was taken because a third-party recruitment examination will be taking place in the centres across the nation.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday evening, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said the decision was taken to avoid overcrowding of the centres.

He said registration exercise will resume on Friday, January 17, 2020.

”The Board regrets all inconveniences this decision must have caused the candidates.

“Kindly visit www.jamb.gov.ng for a list of the affected centres, ” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the 2020 UTME and DE registrations exercises started on January 13 and will end on February 17 across the country.

The board also suspended the use of the National Identification Number for registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME on Saturday.

The registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, said the move was to provide more time for candidates to get their national identification numbers.

See the list of affected centres below.

Download list HERE.