Obasanjo, Makinde in closed-door meeting

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday entered into a closed-door meeting with Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, in Abeokuta.

The meeting, which held in the pent-house of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, lasted several hours.

The governor arrived for the meeting at about 2.30 p.m., and after a brief exchange of pleasantries, the duo retired to the pent-house where their meeting lasted till 3.40 p.m.

It was Mr Makinde’s second visit to Mr Obasanjo since he became governor, last year. His first was a few weeks after he was sworn-in as governor.

After the meeting, the former president hosted the governor and his team to lunch. He refused to comment on details of their meeting as at the time of filing this report