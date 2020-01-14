Reps ask NERC to suspend electricity tariff increase

The House of Representatives Committee on Power has asked the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the planned increase in electricity tariff.

The committee chairman, Aliyu Magaji, at a meeting Tuesday said that the upward review should be suspended pending proper consultations on the matter

NERC had earlier announced the review of the electricity tariffs in the country, which showed increases for all categories of consumers.

The announcement elicited public outcry as consumers continued to groan over irregular electricity supply.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had also called for the suspension of the proposed hike in electricity tariff, saying the increment should not be allowed until estimated billing is criminalised.

At Tuesday’s committee meeting, Mr. Magaji directed the acting permanent secretary, ministry of power, Ahmed Abdul, to send correspondences across to relevant agencies regarding the directive.

“There are so many unresolved questions. We have to do it logically to ensure that at least… all of us know the feedback from Nigerians.

“On behalf of this committee, I will liaise with the senate committee; put this on hold until proper consultations are achieved. The committee is directing you to halt this process until the honourable speaker finishes his consultation,” he said.

