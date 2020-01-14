Recruitment: Nigeria Customs shortlists over 160,000

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has shortlisted 162,399 candidates for an aptitude test as part of its recruitment exercise which began in 2019.

About 828,333 candidates had applied into the service but only 162,399 applicants were picked.

The shortlisted candidates represent 19.6 per cent of the total number that applied for the recruitment exercise, the service said.

In a statement on Monday, Public Relations Officer (NCS), Joseph Attah, said the candidates were picked after a “painstaking shortlisting process by the service.”

Mr Attah said some fraudsters hacked into the agency’s website “and attempted to discredit the recruitment process, but the service was committed to ensuring that the exercise is conducted in a transparent manner”.

“Consequently, all those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips, they are expected to print from their e-mail account,” he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NCS recruitment process requires no monetary payment; hence any such request from any quarter should be regarded as fraudulent and ignored,” he said.

He advised the candidates “to be on their best behaviour and comply with all instructions during the aptitude tests as doing the contrary could lead to instant disqualification”.

