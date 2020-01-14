Nigerian lady trafficked to Lebanon regains freedom

Related News

Omolola Ajayi, a 23-year-old Kwara indigene who was trafficked to Lebanon, has regained freedom.

This is according to the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Ms. Dabiri-Erewa broke the news on her official Twitter page on Monday night and added that Ms Ajayi has now been handed over to the Nigerian Ambassador in Beirut, Goni Zanna Bura.

The spokesman of NIDCOM, Abdul-Rahman Balogun, also added that “she will be home soon.”

A video footage of Ajayi went viral last week, prompting Nigerians to call on the government to come to help her.

The video claimed that Ajayi, whose parents live in Ilorin, was tricked into travelling to Lebanon under the guise of engaging her as an English tutor but ended up being used as a slave.

Background

The Kwara State government has been actively involved in the case since the news went viral last week.

A subsequent press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the governor “condemned the development in the strongest terms possible” and has immediately linked up with the security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

“We are glad to announce that three suspects, comprising two Nigerians and the Lebanese referred to in the footage, have been arrested in connection with the case and the suspects are being interrogated,” the statement said.

“Apart from Ms Ajayi, discreet investigations by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, in Kwara State, have revealed that there are at least 28 other victims of this horrible trafficking gang.

“The governor is concerned that fellow human beings are engaging in another round of slavery despite the horror and unquantifiable loss of the 20th Century,” the statement said.

The statement urged residents to report any such an activity they might know of in their neighbourhood.

In her reaction, the chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike confirmed the arrest of the alleged trafficker.

“The alleged trafficker has been arrested and will be handed over to NAPTIP. The family of the lady has been traced ..Kwara Gov is personally on the matter. All hands on deck to ensure the trafficked lady returns,” she tweeted.