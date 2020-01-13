Batch “A” Orientation: NYSC yet to release dates for online registration

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has not released any date for the commencement of online registration in respect of 2020 Batch “A” Orientation programme.

The Director of Press and Public Relations of the Corps, Adenike Adeyemi, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the NYSC management did not issue an advertorial for the commencement of the registration.

She said the purported advertorial was the handiwork of fraudsters to extort prospective corps members.

“It is the handiwork of fraudsters intended to mislead the public, with extortion of prospective corps members as the end point.

“It is imperative to state that the scheme is yet to release dates for the activities.

“There are processes to observe in conjunction with the scheme’s major stakeholders before the dates are announced,” she said.

Mrs Adeyemi said once the activities are scheduled, the public would be duly notified through advertorials in both the print and social media.

She said members of the public, particularly prospective corps members should disregard the fake advertorial in its entirety.

(NAN)

