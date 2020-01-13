UN Security Council condemns latest terrorist attacks in Niger

Niger_Army_322nd_Parachute_Regiment
Nigerien soldiers [Photo Credit: Wikipedia]

The United Nations Security Council has condemned Thursday’s terrorist attack on a military base in Niger which left no fewer than 89 soldiers dead.

The council’s position came in a resolution along with a one-minute silence in honour of the victims at its meeting in New York on Monday.

Media reports quoted a government spokesman as saying the incident occurred when heavily armed militants attacked an army outpost at Chinagodrar in western Niger.

It came barely a month after jihadists killed 71 soldiers in a similar attack on a military outpost in the country’s west.

After the resolution, the Permanent Representative of Niger to the UN, Abdou Abarry, commended the council and the international community for condemning the “cowardly’’ act.

Mr Abarry said the Sahel Region and the whole of West Africa needed the support of the council to end the scourge of terrorism.

“I would say all of you supported because the threats that the regions face today is a threat to international peace and security and so in that respect it requires the action of everyone,’’ he said.(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.