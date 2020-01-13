Buhari commiserates with Niger President over terror attack

President Buhari and Niger President Issoufou.
President Buhari and Niger President Issoufou.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening spoke to Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou on the telephone to commiserate with him, the government and people of Niger Republic, over the terrorist attack of January 9, 2020, in Chinagodrar, which killed scores of soldiers in a military base.

President Buhari expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.

Condemning the heinous attack by the terrorists, the Nigerian leader assured his Nigerien counterpart that Nigeria will continue to work closely with his country and other international partners to overcome terrorism and violent extremism.

The president reaffirmed that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts and their sponsors deserve no peace and comfort, stressing that Nigeria stands in solidarity with her allies to ensure that justice is served.

Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President

