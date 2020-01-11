Related News

Founding chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday married off his two sons at a well-attended ceremony in Abuja.

Mr Ribadu, who has ventured into politics since leaving office, served as director in the Buhari/Osinbajo campaign council for the 2019 election.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led prominent politicians, community leaders and members of the business community to the officiating ceremony held at Annur Mosque in Wuse II.

Mr Ribadu’s second son, Mahmud, was tied to his heartthrob, Aminatu Ismaila, on Saturday, a day after his elder brother, Abubakar Sadiq, tied the knot with Hafsat Jijiwa at Fufure, Adamawa State.

Aside Mr Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and a former vice president and main opposition candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, were in attendance.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, led a delegation from the president’s office which included the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Lawal Kazaure; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, and a personal assistant of the presdient, Sabiu (Tunde) Abdullahi.

Others on the delegation were the State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar and Bashir Ahmad, Mr Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media.

Nuhu Ribadu receives Prof. Yemi Osibanjo at his Son's wedding in Abuja

At least five state governors were sighted by a PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the event. They were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Abubakar Bello (Niger).

Former governors of Sokoto (Aliyu Wamakko), Zamfara (Mahmud Shinkafi), Ogun (Ibikunle Amosun), Bauchi (Mohammed Abubakar) and Adamawa (Mohammed Jibrilla) also attended the event.

Business moguls Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Dahiru Mangal were also in attendance.

Also at the event were the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar, a former IGP, Suleiman Abba, acting chairperson of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and his predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde.

Yemi Osibanjo and Bola Tinubu hug each other at L-R Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osibanjo at NUHU RIBADU’S son’s wedding in Abuja [PHOTO: @DeleMomodu] L-R Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osibanjo at NUHU RIBADU’S son’s wedding in Abuja [PHOTO: @DeleMomodu] Nigerian politicians throng NUHU RIBADU’S sons’ wedding in Abuja [PHOTO: @DeleMomodu]

The Director General of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) who was also the pioneer director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Asishana Okauru, was also in attendance.

In a brief chat with reporters, Mr Ribadu expressed excitement over the milestone, while appreciating well-wishers who turned up for the event.