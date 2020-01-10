U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran

The U.S. on Friday says it is imposing additional sanctions on Iran following Iran’s missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, disclosed this in Washington.

Mr Mnuchin says the sanctions will impact individuals who own, operate, trade with or assist sectors of the Iranian economy, including construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining.

The measures include: 17 sanctions against Iran’s largest steel and iron manufacturers and eight senior Iranian officials.

Mr Pompeo said the sanctions, initially announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, would deprive the regime of billions in revenue.

Mr Trump’s announcement came after Tehran fired missiles at the U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for Washington’s targeted killing of top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

(dpa/NAN)

