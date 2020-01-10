Police investigate ‘officers’ caught on camera extorting with POS

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the viral video of officers caught extorting road users with point of sale (POS) machine.

The police, in its reaction via its verified Twitter handle, said an investigation has commenced and the culprits would be brought to book.

On Thursday, a Twitter user, @marshallkacy, shared a video where officers were seen demanding ‘ransom’ to be paid with ATMs on the POS machines, from members of the public.

In the 45-second video, a young man was heard protesting that he would not provide his own ATM, because he had never heard about such.

Many Nigerians have since stormed social media to condemn the conduct of the police officer.

The police, through its handle, on Friday, said an investigation has commenced to confirm the authenticity of the video and the location of the crime.

“The @policeNG has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public.

“Members of the public with relevant information that could assist Police investigators are enjoined to kindly DM @policeNG or furnish same via any of our confidential channels e.g pressforabuja@police.gov.ng”

“The IGP condemns all acts of corruption by Public Servants, particularly Police officers and is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard,” their tweet highlighted.

The norm

Nigeria Police officers have continued the culture of extortion at checkpoints despite decades of condemnation by the Nigerian public and foreign think-tanks.

Mounting roadblocks is one of the easiest ways for officers to ‘shakedown’ motorists.

Oftentimes, they compromise their official duty by taking arbitrary ‘fines’ from motorists whose vehicle license or insurance papers are outdated or missing. Where all vehicle and driving credentials are intact, officers find other ways of harassing road users to squeeze out as much as they can, within the shortest time possible.

In recent decades, especially in the help of the internet, hundreds of officers have been caught on camera, soliciting bribes at roadblocks and their actions have been posted online.

Most of the officers, have, however, escaped disciplinary measures known to the public.